ARLINGTON, Texas —The Dallas Cowboys are all the way back in the NFC East race.

Amari Cooper had a 90-yard touchdown, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 121 yards with a TD and the Cowboys pulled even with Washington atop the division with a 31-23 Thanksgiving win on Thursday.

Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper pulls away on a touchdown reception against Washington on Thursday. Associated Press/Ron Jenkins Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For Dallas (6-5), it was the eighth win in nine Thanksgiving games against Washington, and second in three seasons.

“Everyone jumped off the bandwagon, of course, at 3-5,” Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said. “You expect that. I can tell you who didn’t doubt ourselves.”

Washington (6-5) lost for the third time in four games in Colt McCoy’s first start in four years coming off Alex Smith’s season-ending leg injury. He threw three interceptions to offset two touchdown passes.

Cooper, the former Oakland receiver, had a Dallas Thanksgiving-best 180 yards receiving – 105 of those coming after the catch on his two touchdowns. First, Cooper ran away from Quinton Dunbar after the Washington cornerback slipped on a short pass, turning it into a 40-yard TD for a 17-13 lead.

On the 90-yarder, Cooper made the catch just outside the Dallas 30, spun out of the arms of Fabian Moreau and won the race to the pylon against Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who tried to shove him out of bounds around the 5.

It was his longest career catch and the longest completion in Prescott’s three seasons.

“I’ve been putting in extra time with my coaches, with Dak,” Cooper said. “For some reason, since I’ve been here, the chemistry with Dak has been phenomenal.”

Share

< Previous

Next >