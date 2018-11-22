LOS ANGELES — “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland has tasted pumpkin seeds, but never actual pumpkin.

However, all that changed for the British actor during a recent Thanksgiving cooking lesson with “Avengers” co-director Joe Russo and chef Jessica Largey, who introduced him to kabocha squash, a delicacy known as Japanese pumpkin. The exclusive lesson was held at Russo’s new restaurant, Simone, in the arts district of downtown Los Angeles.

“It’s hard that I’m starting with probably the best pumpkin I’ll ever have,” Holland joked with the Associated Press.

Russo is a co-owner of the restaurant with Largey, a James Beard winner. She whipped up the dish with ingredients involving pumpkin, chanterelle mushrooms, passion fruit and some kale.

“That’s so good, the passion fruit as well,” Holland said before scooping up another spoonful. “And the kale is crunchy, so there’s a nice like textural thing.”

The actor said he typically spends Thanksgivings in his native United Kingdom.

– From news service reports

