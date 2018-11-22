LAS VEGAS — Kerwin Roach II had a career-high 32 points with seven assists and six steals Thursday to lead Texas over seventh-ranked North Carolina, 92-89.

Roach also had six rebounds and was 12 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 3 from deep. He topped his previous best of 26 points with an emphatic dunk with 8:27 left for a 73-65 lead.

Roach and North Carolina freshman Coby White went back and forth all game. White had 33 points but missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Tar Heels (5-1) ahead with 1:01 left. He was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Matt Coleman III had 16 points for Texas (5-0), and Jaxson Hayes added 15 points and nine rebounds.

(4) VIRGINIA 66, DAYTON 59: De’Andre Hunter matched his career high with 23 points to help Virginia (5-0) hold off Dayton (4-1) at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Hunter made a 3-pointer with 53.1 seconds left and Virginia protecting a 60-56 lead. It turned out to provide just enough cushion to keep the Cavaliers in control.

(6) NEVADA 96, TULSA 86: Jordan Caroline had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Nevada (5-0) beat Tulsa (4-1) at Las Vegas.

Caleb Martin added 21 points for the Wolf Pack, making all 10 of his free throws. Jazz Johnson had 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

(19) LOUISIANA STATE 67, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 55: Emmitt Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, and LSU (5-0) beat College of Charleston (3-2) at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Skylar Mays added 12 points for the Tigers.

(25) WISCONSIN 78, OKLAHOMA 58: D’Mitrik Trice set career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers to help Wisconsin (5-0) beat Oklahoma (4-1) at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Trice started 7 of 7 from behind the arc, the last coming when he pump-faked a defender and stepped to his right to bury the shot for a 66-47 lead with 6:22 left. But he finally missed a 3 less than a minute later to finish at 7 of 8.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) NOTRE DAME 81, GONZAGA 65: Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and Notre Dame (4-0) beat Gonzaga (4-1) at Vancouver, British Columbia.

Brianna Turner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish dominated in the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 56-32 and totaling 29 defensive rebounds.

(2) CONNECTICUT 90, MISSISSIPPI 50: Katie Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 22 points and UConn (3-0) beat Mississippi (3-2) at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

(11) TENNESSEE 78, CLEMSON 66: Zaay Green scored eight of her 12 points and Cheridene Green six of her 11 in the fourth quarter when Tennessee (4-0) pulled away from Clemson (2-3) at Bimini, Bahamas.

(14) SYRACUSE 70, KANSAS STATE 61: Tiana Mangakahia scored 18 points with six assists and four steals, and Syracuse (4-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Kansas State (3-1) at Cancun, Mexico.

(15) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 78, MICHIGAN STATE 74: Kiara Leslie and Grace Hunter each had a double-double, Aislinn Konig added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and six assists, and North Carolina State (5-0) beat Michigan State (3-1) at Cancun, Mexico.

(16) DEPAUL 82, PRINCETON 67: Mart’e Grays scored 23 points and Chante Stonewall had a double-double as DePaul (2-1) rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Princeton (1-4) at Cancun, Mexico.

KENTUCKY 85, (17) SOUTH FLORIDA 63: Rhyne Howard scored 18 points, Taylor Murray added a season-best 17 and Kentucky (5-0) defeated South Florida (4-1) at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Share

< Previous

Next >