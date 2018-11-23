A Waterville woman whose dog was lost Wednesday after a car crash on Interstate 95 has found the animal, which was tired and a bit scraped up but otherwise safe and sound.

Judy Maheu, 61, of Waterville said she was trying to make a left turn around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday into the median strip of I-95 near mile marker 127. When she put on her brakes, the vehicle behind her, a commercial pickup truck carrying heavy equipment, rear-ended Maheu’s 2004 Buick, according to Trooper Joe Chretien of the Maine State Police.

Scout, a 4-year-old terrier mix belonging to Judy Maheu, ran off during a car crash Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Waterville. Maheu said she was using a turn-around break in the median strip to turn around. Another vehicle hit hers when she hit the brakes. Photo contributed by Judy Maheu Waterville firefighter Lt. Scott Holst of Engine 2 tends to a car that went off the road near Exit 127 on Interstate 95 southbound in Waterville on Wednesday. The driver's dog ran off after the crash but was found Thanksgiving morning.

The crash launched the car into the air, causing it to roll over and come to rest on an embankment.

Maheu’s car was destroyed and she was treated at the scene for minor injuries. During the crash, Maheu’s dog, Scout, a 4-year-old terrier mix, ran off, and as of Wednesday night, it had not been found.

A “lost dog” flier with a picture of Scout sporting a Boston Red Sox bandanna was posted on social media.

The flier did its job.

“I have Scout,” Maheu posted on her Facebook page early on Thanksgiving morning. “Praise the Lord and thank you to the Rancourt family from Oakland! Thank you to everyone who has given their time and prayers for my baby. I’ll never forget your kindness!”

The post received 162 comments and 111 shares.

“You certainly were blessed on this Thanksgiving day,” one of the comments says. “So happy your doggie is home.”

“Other than being tired and a bit scraped up, she’s fine,” Maheu replied to another comment.

Maheu was issued a citation by state police for making an illegal turn. She did not respond immediately to calls placed to the number on the flier on Friday.

