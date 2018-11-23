A Fairfield man who was convicted on child sexual assault charges more than 20 years ago and was on the Maine Sex Offender Registry is back in jail this weekend, charged again with felony sexual assault against a child.

Bobbi Ray Frappier, 41, was arrested Wednesday night in Fairfield on a warrant after a two-week investigation, Fairfield police Chief Tom Gould said Friday. He is charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact.

Gould said the sexual assault is alleged to have taken place on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield.

“It involved a 10-year-old female friend of the suspect,” he said. “He was charged with inappropriately touching her.”

The charge is a class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Fairfield police Office Shanna Blodgett made the arrest and had conducted the investigation, Gould said.

Gould said he was uncertain of the date of the alleged assault but said that it was something within the past year.

Frappier had been a 10-year registrant on the Sex Offender Registry for crimes he committed in 1997. He is no longer listed on the registry.

According to Gould, Frappier was convicted of gross sexual assault, or rape; two counts of unlawful sexual contact; and sexual abuse of a minor in April 1997 and was sent to prison.

Frappier was 12 years old in June 1989 when his grandmother Martha Daigle was murdered in a Waterville apartment house that residents referred to as the Bee Hive, at the corner of Elm Street and Western Avenue. Frappier had been living with his grandmother but had stayed at a friend’s house the night she was killed.

He found her body when he got back to the apartment.

Daigle, who was 64 when she was murdered, was the mother of 17 grown children and several grandchildren, according to Morning Sentinel archives.

She had been stabbed repeatedly in the groin, raped and strangled to death.

Alan D. Powell Jr. 57, originally from Oakland, was serving a life sentence for Daigle’s murder when he was killed in prison in June 2013. He was attacked by 42-year-old Guy Hunnewell III, originally from Fairfield, who later was sentenced to life for the murder.

Hunnewell had been serving a 40-year sentence for fatally stabbing Stephanie Gilliland, 20, of Benton, on Dec. 30, 1997. Gilliland, a former girlfriend, was killed in a jealous rage, according to Sentinel reports. The two had dated and worked together at Sonny’s Pizza on Main Street in Fairfield.

Gilliland’s body was found inside Hunnewell’s apartment at 50 High St. in Fairfield. She had been stabbed several times, police said.

Frappier remained at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison on Friday. He is being held without bail pending a court hearing, probably next week. The courts were closed on Friday and no information about whether Frappier has a lawyer was available.

