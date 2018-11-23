TAMPA, Fla. — Eighth-ranked Central Florida lost quarterback McKenzie Milton to injury Friday but still defeated South Florida 38-10 to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 24 games and complete a second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Milton, eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting a year ago, hurt his right knee when he was tackled at the end of a 5-yard run in the second quarter. Darriel Mack Jr. replaced him and may make his second start of the year when UCF (11-0, 8-0) faces Memphis next week in the American Athletic Conference title game.

Players from both schools, which are located about 100 miles apart via Interstate 4, kneeled on one knee while a cart was rolled onto the field and Milton received medical attention in front of the South Florida bench. The entire UCF squad left the sideline at one point to form a crowded circle around Milton, who was placed on the cart and taken to the locker room and later a nearby hospital.

Before leaving, Milton completed 5 of 10 passes for 86 yards, including a 14-yard scoring throw to Gabriel Davis for a 7-0 lead. The Knights kicked a field goal on the first play after the quarterback departed to make it 10-0 over South Florida (7-5, 2-5).

(11) TEXAS 24, KANSAS 17: Sam Ehlinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and Texas (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) held off Kansas (3-9, 1-8) at Lawrence, Kansas, to clinch a spot in the league title game.

IOWA 31, NEBRASKA 28: Miguel Recinos drilled a 41-yard field goal through a driving rain as time expired and Iowa (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) beat Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) despite blowing a 15-point lead at Iowa City, Iowa.

MEMPHIS 52, HOUSTON 31: Darrell Henderson rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns – setting a conference rushing record – and Memphis (8-4, 5-3) rallied past visiting Houston (8-4, 5-3) to set up a rematch of last season’s American Athletic Conference final with Central Florida.

MISSOURI 38, ARKANSAS 0: Quarterback Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two as Missouri (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern) beat Arkansas (2-10, 0-8) at Columbia, Missouri.

