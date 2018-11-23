BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Skinner scored 3:06 into overtime after getting the tying goal late in regulation Friday, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their eighth straight victory.

Buffalo’s win streak is the longest in the NHL and its best stretch since winning 10 straight to start the 2006-07 season. Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, and Carter Hutton made 31 saves.

“Guys don’t give up and sort of have that belief that you can come back,” Skinner said.

Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw scored for the Canadiens, who have lost three straight. Phillip Danault had two assists and Antti Niemi stopped 37 shots.

FLYERS 4, RANGERS 0: Sean Couturier scored a pair of goals, Calvin Pickard made 31 saves in his 12th career shutout and Philadelphia won at home to stop a four-game losing streak.

Travis Konecny had a goal, two assists and got into a fight, Jordan Weal scored an empty-net goal and Claude Giroux had three assists for Philadelphia, which entered tied for last in the Metropolitan Conference. The Flyers scored three goals in the final 5:21.

ISLANDERS 4, DEVILS 3: Mathew Barzal scored on his own rebound after being stopped on a breakaway at 3:40 of overtime as New York won at Newark, New Jersey.

Jordan Eberle, Anders Lee and Nick Leddy also scored to help the Islanders snap a two-game losing streak and beat the Devils for the second time this season. Thomas Greiss made 39 saves.

DUCKS 2, OILERS 1: Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and Anaheim rallied at home.

The Ducks earned their second straight win after overtime losses to Toronto and Colorado. Nick Ritchie tied the game with 16.2 seconds remaining and John Gibson made 27 saves.

CAPITALS 3, RED WINGS 1: Michal Kempny and Alex Ovechkin scored 1:56 apart in the third period, helping Washington win at home for its season-high fourth consecutive victory.

Kempny snapped a 1-1 tie with a slap shot at 6:38, and Ovechkin extended the lead to 3-1 with his 16th of the season.

WILD 4, JETS 2: Eric Staal scored with 2:31 remaining to lift Minnesota at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Nino Niederreiter, Eric Fehr and Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Alex Stalock made 26 saves while filling in for Devan Dubnyk, who was scratched with an illness.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, FLAMES 0: Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist in his 100th career game, and Vegas won at home.

The Golden Knights avenged a 7-2 loss at Calgary on Monday, when the Flames opened up a 5-0 lead after just one period. The visit to Vegas marked the first time Calgary has been shut out this season.

BLUE JACKETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2: Cam Atkinson scored for the sixth straight game, and Columbus won at home to remain atop the Metropolitan Division.

Josh Anderson had two goals and Markus Hannikainen also scored.

LIGHTNING 4, BLACKHAWKS 2: Tyler Johnson scored twice, Nikita Kucherov had three assists and Tampa Bay won at home.

HURRICANES 4, PANTHERS 1: Jordan Martinook recorded a hat trick and Carolina won at Raleigh, North Carolina.

