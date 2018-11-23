BASKETBALL

Amida Brima blocked P.J. Dozier’s drive with 7.6 seconds to play – his fifth block of the game – as the Austin Spurs (5-4) held off the Maine Red Claws (2-6) 109-104 at Ceder Park, Texas.

The Red Claws trailed 107-104 and were looking for a tying possession.

Dozier scored 26 points for Maine, which trailed by 12 points in the first quarter and used a 13-5 run to close the half with a 58-56 lead.Walter Lemon Jr. had 25 points for the Red Claws, and Vitto Brown had 20 points and eight boards.

GOLF

WORLD CUP: Teams from Belgium and South Korea emerged from the rain, gusty winds and generally miserable conditions after a demanding round of foursomes to share the 36-hole lead at Melbourne, Australia.

Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley of the United States shot 79, including bogeys on their last five holes, playing like they were in a hurry to get out of the rain. That was a 13-shot turnaround from their opening 66, moving them to a tie for 21st in the 28-country field, a drop of eight places.

EUROPEAN: Aaron Rai shot a course-record 61 to take a four-stroke lead after the second round at the Hong Kong Open in the first event of the 2019 season.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Croatia is on the verge of a second title after Borna Coric and Marin Cilic dispatched their French rivals in the opening singles of the final at Lille, France.

Croatia, which won its sole title in 2005, leads 2-0 and needs one more point to depose the defending champions this weekend.

FIGURE SKATING

GRAND PRIX: Without attempting a quad jump, Jason Brown of the United States built a solid lead at the French round of the series at Grenoble, France.

Brown scored 96.41 points, rewarded for his crisp technique and flowing ease in landing four triple jumps at the Internationaux de France.

TRACK AND FIELD

RUNNER BANNED: Kipyegon Bett of Kenya, the men’s 800-meter world championship bronze medalist, was banned for four years for doping.

The integrity unit for the sport’s governing body said Bett tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone, and didn’t allow a sample to be taken.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Training for the season-opening men’s downhill at Lake Louise, Alberta, was canceled. Snow and fog educed visibility at the top of the course.

Defending champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland was the fastest in training Thursday. Christof Innerhofer of Italy was the quickest Wednesday.

