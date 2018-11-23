PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — De’Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Virginia beat No. 25 Wisconsin 53-46 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half.

(7) NORTH CAROLINA 94, (17) UCLA 78: Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds, and the Tar Heels (6-1) beat the Bruins (4-2) in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

(9) MICHIGAN 83, CHATTANOOGA 55: Iggy Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Jordan Poole added 14 to lead the Wolverines (6-0) to an easy win over the Mocs (2-5) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(10) KENTUCKY 77, TENNESSEE STATE 62: Keldon Johnson scored 27 points to lead the Wildcats (5-1) over the Tigers (2-4) in Lexington, Kentucky.

(11) MICHIGAN STATE 78, TEXAS 68: Joshua Langford scored 29 points and the Spartans (5-1) beat the Longhorns (5-1) in the Las Vegas Invitational championship game.

(14) FLORIDA STATE 79, (19) LSU 76: Mfiondu Kabengele hit the deep jumper with a half-second left in overtime, and the Seminoles (5-0) advanced to the AdvoCare Invitational title game with a win over the Tigers (5-1).

(24) PURDUE 84, ROBERT MORRIS 46: Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and the Boilermakers (5-1) beat the Colonials (3-3) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

WOMEN

(1) NOTRE DAME 82, DRAKE 64: Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and Jackie Young added 25 to help the Fighting Irish (5-0) beat the Bulldogs (5-1) in the Vancouver Showcase semifinal.

(2) UCONN 65, ST. JOHN’S 55: Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points, and the Huskies (4-0) rallied in the fourth quarter for a victory over the Red Storm (3-1) at the Paradise Jam tournament.

(3) OREGON 94, UC RIVERSIDE 44: Ruthy Hebard scored 19 points, and the Ducks (5-0) coasted to a victory over the Highlanders (2-4) in the opener of the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic.

(5) LOUISVILLE 58, (19) ARIZONA STATE 56: Sam Fuehring scored 18 points, including a layup with 2.5 seconds left to help the Cardinals (4-0) beat the Sun Devils (2-2).

(7) MARYLAND 68, MORGAN STATE 44: Kaila Charles scored 18 points, Taylor Mikesell added 17 and the Terrapins (5-0) used a strong second half to beat the Bears (1-5) in the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament.

(10) TEXAS 56, QUINNIPIAC 55: Audrey Warren’s jumper from just inside the foul line with 47 seconds left put No. 10 Texas ahead to stay, and the Longhorns (4-0) knocked off the Bobcats (2-2) in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

(12) IOWA 84, (25) WEST VIRGINIA 81: Megan Gustafson had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and the Hawkeyes (5-0) rallied from a 24-point deficit and beat the Mountaineers (3-1) in the Junkanoo Jam to remain undefeated.

(14) SYRACUSE 92, PRINCETON 61: Gabrielle Cooper made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help the Orange (5-1) beat the Tigers (1-5) in the Cancun Challenge.

(15) N.C. STATE 69, GEORGE WASHINGTON 61: Elissa Cunane scored eight of her 18 points in the third quarter to help the Wolfpack (6-0) stay undefeated with a victory over the Colonials (1-5) in the Cancun Challenge.

(16) DePAUL 79, KANSAS STATE 59: Mart’e Grays and Dee Bekelja each scored 12 points and the Blue Demons (3-1) beat the Wildcats (3-2) in the Cancun Challenge.

NORTH CAROLINA 71, (17) SOUTH FLORIDA 69: Stephanie Watts scored 24 points and the Tar Heels (5-1) handed Bulls (4-2) second straight loss at the Paradise Jam.

(20) TEXAS A&M 97, ARKANSAS STATE 56: Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, N’dea Jones turned in her second straight double-double and the Aggies (4-1) defeated the Red Wolves (1-4) in College Station, Texas.

(23) MINNESOTA 65, CORNELL 45: Kenisha Bell scored 18 points with nine rebounds, Destiny Pitts added 11 points with a trio of 3-pointers and the Golden Gophers led all the way to defeat the Big Red (2-2) in Minneapolis.

(24) MIAMI 82, NEBRASKA 68: Beatrice Mompremier scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and the Hurricanes (5-1) defeated the Cornhuskers (1-3) in Coral Gables, Florida.

