Firefighters battled at least three house fires on Thanksgiving Day in bitter cold temperatures.

A home on Gammon Road in Sumner was destroyed in a blaze that brought firefighters from several towns.

Initial reports were that nobody was injured in the fire, which was reported about 1 a.m.

Sumner volunteer fire crews were joined by firefighters from several towns, including Peru, Canton, Paris and West Paris. There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire.

A few hours later, a mobile home burned on Canton Point Road in Dixfield, sending a family of three scurrying for safety.

Firefighters battled flames in a single-story house at 34 Martin Drive in Lewiston after neighbors reported seeing smoke pouring from the home about 5 p.m.

According to a neighbor, the woman who lives there was not home when the fire started.

The fire was ruled accidental, although the cause was still being investigated late Thursday night. Damage was estimated at $80,000.

While fire crews battled the blaze, police blocked off traffic near the intersection of Martin Drive and Fortier Road. Martin Drive runs off Lisbon Street, across from the end of Scribner Boulevard.

The woman who lives in the house was staying with relatives Thursday night, fire officials said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: