In Stephan Martin’s Nov. 20 letter he expressed disgust for the Press Herald “showing a 9-year-old killing a deer.” Sorry Stephan, but the deer was already dead in the pic.

He proclaims “the current climate is leaning towards showing more compassion.” Huh? Really? Where? I guess all the violence between people and nations worldwide must be some sort of hologram! Who knew that the mass slaughters taking place almost weekly in the U.S. were signs of compassion.

Finally, calling the taking of meat to feed one’s family a “senseless act of violence,” shows the one-sided views of those who eat plants while they are alive and pretend that they are non-living objects made specifically for our tooth-grinding, torture-sweetened pleasure.

John Nichols

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >