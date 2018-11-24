DALLAS — Harrison Barnes and J.J. Berea each scored 20 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, 113-104.

Wesley Matthews and Luca Doncic scored 15 each as Dallas improved to 9-9 on the season.

Boston, now 10-10, got 21 points from Jayson Tatum and 19 each from Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart.

This story will be updated

Share

< Previous

Next >