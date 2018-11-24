DALLAS — Harrison Barnes and J.J. Berea each scored 20 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, 113-104.
Wesley Matthews and Luca Doncic scored 15 each as Dallas improved to 9-9 on the season.
Boston, now 10-10, got 21 points from Jayson Tatum and 19 each from Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart.
This story will be updated
-
Boston Red Sox
Chavis still top list of Red Sox prospects
-
Local & State
Energy priorities shift as a new administration takes hold
-
News
Eleanor Lord Pray: The Maine woman revered in Russia
-
Outdoors
Is the chickadee on Maine license plates an imposter?
-
Business
Westbrook sewing school helps immigrants seamlessly enter workforce