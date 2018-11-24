COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dwayne Haskins threw five touchdown passes, freshman Chris Olave scored twice and blocked a punt that was returned for a TD, and No. 10 Ohio State continued its mastery over No. 4 Michigan with a record-setting 62-39 victory Saturday that sends the Buckeyes to the Big Ten championship game.

The Wolverines were two victories away from their first conference championship since 2004 and a trip to the College Football Playoff, facing an Ohio State team that has looked discombobulated on defense and one-dimensional on offense much of the season. Looking to snap a six-game losing streak against the Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1) and get Coach Jim Harbaugh his first victory in four tries in the rivalry known simply as The Game, the Wolverines (10-2, 8-1) wilted.

In the 115th meeting between two of college football’s most storied rivals, Ohio State scored more points than it ever had against Michigan – more points than any team has ever scored in regulation against Michigan. The previous high was 58 by Cornell in 1891.

And now, despite all the dysfunction at Ohio State this season – both on and off the field – the Buckeyes will face No. 20 Northwestern next week in Indianapolis with a chance to repeat as Big Ten champs.

(1) ALABAMA 52, AUBURN 21: Tua Tagovailoa threw five touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Alabama (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern) over Auburn (7-5, 3-5) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide took over in the third quarter when he threw three long touchdown passes. He’s the first Alabama player to have a hand in six TDs in a game and matched the school record with the five scoring passes.

(5) GEORGIA 45, GEORGIA TECH 21: Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes, D’Andre Swift ran for 105 yards and Georgia (11-1) romped into the Southeastern Conference championship game with a rout of Georgia Tech (7-5) at Athens, Georgia.

Georgia went to the locker room with a 38-7 lead – which, in an interesting twist, was the score of last year’s dominating victory over the Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs held a 343-66 edge in total yards, piling up 18 first downs to only four by Georgia Tech.

(13) FLORIDA 41, FLORIDA STATE 14: Feleipe Franks had three touchdown passes and Florida (9-3) used a punishing ground game at Tallahassee, Florida, to end a five-game losing streak to Florida State (5-7).

Lamical Perine had a 74-yard TD run as Florida ran for 278 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Perine ran for 129 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry.

(15) PENN STATE 38, MARYLAND 3: Trace McSorley completed 12 of 22 passes for 230 yards and had a hand in three touchdowns to help Penn State (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) rout Maryland (5-7, 3-6) at State College, Pennsylvania.

McSorley added 64 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Nittany Lions. He threw a 34-yard pass through freezing rain to K.J. Hamler on the game’s first play, sprinted downfield to throw a block that opened Miles Sanders up for a 35-yard run on the next, then skipped into the end zone from 3 yards to cap the quick opening drive.

(19) SYRACUSE 42, BOSTON COLLEGE 21: Eric Dungey ran for three touchdowns, and threw for 362 yards and three more scores to lead visiting Syracuse (9-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast) over Boston College (7-5, 4-4).

The Orange gave up the first score of the game, then scored touchdowns on three straight possessions, starting with a 75-yard pass from Dungey to a wide-open Sean Riley. BC fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting up Dungey’s 4-yard run to make it 14-7 and the Eagles never got any closer.

(20) NORTHWESTERN 24, ILLINOIS 16: Clayton Thorson accounted for three touchdowns, Isaiah Browser rushed for 166 yards on 18 carries and Northwestern (8-4, 8-1) beat Illinois (4-8, 2-7) at Evanston, Illinois, for its seventh straight Big Ten win.

Thorson completed 12 of 18 passes for 110 yards and two TDs.

MIAMI 24, (24) PITTSBURGH 3: Travis Homer rushed for 168 yards and a long touchdown, DeeJay Dallas ran back a punt for one of his two scores and Miami (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) knocked off Pittsburgh (7-5, 6-2) at Miami Gardens, Florida.

TEMPLE 57, CONNECTICUT 7: Receiver Isaiah Wright scored on a run and a kickoff return as Temple (8-4, 8-1 American Athletic) routed UConn (1-11, 0-8) at East Hartford, Connecticut.

The Huskies this season gave up the most yards (7,409), yards per game (617.4), points (605) and points per game (50.41) of any major college football team in NCAA history.

