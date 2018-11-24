HARRISONBURG, Va. — Ben DiNucci passed for 223 yards and a touchdown, and the James Madison defense clamped down on Delaware for a 20-6 victory in a first-round FCS playoff game Saturday.

The Dukes (9-3), making their 15th playoff appearance, will travel to play No. 8 seed Colgate (9-1) next Saturday after downing the Blue Hens (7-5).

WOFFORD 19, ELON 7: Freshman Nathan Walker rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, helping Wofford (9-3) beat Elon (6-6) at Spartanburg, South Carolina.

DUQUESNE 31, TOWSON 10: A.J. Hines turned a screen pass into a 71-yard touchdown for the lead, rushed for 175 yards and another score, and visiting Duquesne (9-3) defeated Towson (7-6).

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI 28, STONY BROOK 14: Daniel Santacaterina threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Southeast Missouri (9-3) claimed its first FCS playoff victory in program history, scoring all its points in the third quarter against Stony Brook (7-5) at Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

MONTANA STATE 35, INCARNATE WORD 14: Troy Andersen ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead Montana State (8-4) over Incarnate Word (6-5) in the first round at Bozeman, Montana.

