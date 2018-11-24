ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tanesha Sutton scored six of her game-high 17 points during a run in the fourth quarter that helped the University of Maine pull away to a 58-52 victory against North Carolina A&T in the Navy Classic women’s basketball event.

After the Aggies (1-4) made it 47-47 with 6:51 left, Blanca Millan made a layup before Sutton knocked down a 3 to put Maine ahead 52-47 with 6:06 remaining.

The teams went scoreless for more than two minutes until Sutton knocked down another 3 with 3:53 left to make it 55-47.

Millan added 13 points and Parise Rossignol chipped in with 10 for the Black Bears.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 4, POTSDAM 3: Nick O’Connor scored two goals, including the winner with 1:54 left in overtime, and the Mules (1-2) rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Bears (4-4) at Brunswick.

Michael Morrissey also scored twice for Colby, including the tying goal 9:06 into the second.

BOWDOIN 5, WENTWORTH 2: Cody Todesco scored 4:26 into the first period from Jason Cahoon and the Polar Bears (2-2) rolled past the Leopards (3-4-3) at Brunswick.

Graham Rutledge and Christian Capello added goals in the first to give Bowdoin a 3-0 lead.

Wentworth cut it to 3-1 at 9:04 of the second, but the Polar Bears added to the lead two minutes later when Pat Geary scored from Collin Van der Veen and Jack Bliss.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MANHATTANVILLE 4, BOWDOIN 0: Tiana Lopes scored twice as the Valiants (4-0-1) downed the Polar Bears (0-3) at Boston.

Kerri St. Denis finished with 24 saves for Bowdoin.

MAINE 4, DARTMOUTH 1: Celine Tedenby scored twice and Tereza Vanisova put the Black Bears (8-6-1) ahead 2-1 at 4:19 of the second period against the Big Green (2-6-1) at Orono.

Tedenby’s second goal 12:16 into the second, from Vendula Pribylova, put Maine ahead 3-1.

Brittany Kucera added a third-period goal for the Black Bears.

