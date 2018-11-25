Griffin Allaire, Wells junior: Allaire was third at the Class B state meet and fifth among Maine runners at the New Englands, 62nd overall. His best time of the season was 16:20 at the Southern Maine Classic. He was third in Class B South and third in the Western Maine Conference.

John Auer, Falmouth senior: Auer placed third in Class A at the state meet and seventh among Mainers at the New Englands, 78th overall. His 15:49 at the Southern Maine Classic in early September made him one of the five-boys in the state to break 16 minutes this season.

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat junior: For the second year in a row, Berry-Gaviria won the Class A state title, and in a blazing 15:35 at Belfast. That time was the fastest in Maine this fall and capped an unbeaten season in the state. He finished sixth in New England, the top runner from Maine.

Gabe Coffey, Bangor senior: Coffey was second in Class A in a time (16:02) better than anyone, regardless of class, not named Berry-Gaviria. He also earned all-New England honors by finishing 21st at Derryfield Park, and won the Festival of Champions in a personal-best 15:54.

Tristram Coffin, Scarborough junior: Coffin was fourth in Class A to lead the Red Storm to the state title. He was second in Class A South as Scarborough claimed the regional title. He finished fourth at the Festival of Champions in a season-best 16:06 and was 42nd overall at the New Englands.

Martin Horne, Freeport sophomore: The Class B South champ, Horne was runner-up by a second to Alfie Walker in the state meet with a season-best 16:19. He placed eighth among Mainers at the New England meet, 83rd overall.

Will Shaughnessy, Brunswick junior: After a breakout effort at the Festival of Champions (third, in a season-best 16:04), Shaughnessy duplicated that finish at the KVAC and Class A North meets. He was fifth in Class A and 85th at the New Englands, ninth among Mainers.

Alec Troxell, Deering senior: Troxell was sixth in the Class A meet a week after winning the South regional. He was fourth among Mainers in New England (55th overall). His time of 15:45 at the Southern Maine Classic was the fastest in the state until Berry-Gaviria beat it at the state meet.

Alfie Walker, Fryeburg Academy senior: Saving his best for last, Walker surged past two runners in the home stretch to win the Class B state title in 16:18 a week after placing eighth in the Southern Maine Regional. He was 10th among Maine runners at the New England meet, finishing 87th overall.

Aiden Willey, Bonny Eagle junior: Willey placed seventh in the Class A state meet in a season-best time of 16:10. A week earlier he took third in the Southern Maine Regional at Twin Brook. He was fifth among runners from Maine at the New England meet, placing 62nd overall.

Coach of the Year

Ted Hutch, York: In his 30th season leading York, Hutch finally brought home the school’s first state title since 1948. The Wildcats won a three-way fight in Class B South over Cape Elizabeth and Freeport before dethroning Lincoln Academy by six points in the Class B state meet.

– Glenn Jordan

