ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tanesha Sutton slashed to the basket to give Maine the lead with five seconds left Sunday, then stole the ball to preserve a 47-46 victory against Penn in the the title game of the Navy Classic.

The Quakers (4-2) led 43-37 with 4:15 remaining, but Maddy McVicar drained a 3-pointer for Maine (4-2) and Sutton added a pair of free throws to chip the deficit to 43-42.

Following a Penn free throw, Dor Saar found Parise Rossignol for a 3-pointer and a 45-44 Maine lead with 25 seconds left. But Eleah Parker was able to work inside to put Penn ahead with 11 seconds remaining.

Sutton, named the most valuable player of the tournament, led Maine with 16 points. Rossignol chipped in with 12 and was named to the all-tournament team.

BOWDOIN 78, MIT 57: Cordelia Stewart scored 16 points and Hannah Graham added 14 to lead 11 scorers for the Polar Bears (4-0) against MIT (3-2) at Brunswick.

Taylor Chote had 12 and Maddie Hasson 10 for Bowdoin. Taylor V’Dovec scored a team-high 13 for MIT, and Kristen Ngan and Kara Holinski had 11 points each.

BATES 86, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 85: Julia Middlebrook made a 3-pointer from the right wing with three seconds left in the second overtime as the Bobcats (3-0) beat UNE (2-4) at Lewiston.

Meghan Graff paced the Bobcats with 17 points, Mia Roy scored 16, Ariana Dalia 14 and Melanie Binkhorst 11. Ashley Coneys led UNE with 21 points, Jocelyn Chaput had 13 points and 15 rebounds, Elyssa Nicholas scored 14 and Sadie Nelson 12.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

QUINNIPIAC 58, MAINE 50: Tyrese Williams made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 19 points with seven rebounds, Aaron Robinson hit big shots in the second half and Quinnipiac (2-2) rallied to beat Maine (0-6) at Hamden, Connecticut.

Isaiah White had three 3-pointers and 19 points, 10 in the first half when Maine took a 26-19 lead. Vincent Eze added 10 points.

BABSON 84, BOWDOIN 63: Frank Oftring, sinking six of his first seven shots, scored 13 points as the Beavers (3-2) built a 20-7 lead just over six minutes into their victory over Bowdoin (2-2) at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Matt Pattyson’s 3-pointer started a 17-2 burst that extended the margin to 44-15 with 3:41 left in the half. Babson, ahead 54-27 at the break, used a combined 10 points from Andrew Jaworski and Oftring to push the lead to 64-27 early in the second half.

UC-SANTA CRUZ 80, COLBY 77: Ben Dorfman’s layup at the end of the first half gave the Banana Slugs (3-2) a 39-37 lead over Colby (4-1) in the title game of the Santa Cruz Invitational in California. Santa Cruz pushed the lead to as much as eight in the second half but never could shake the Mules.

Matt Hanna hit four 3-pointers on his way to 29 points for Colby, but his long 3-pointer missed the mark as time expired. Sam Jefferson added 14 points for the Mules, Ronan Schwarz 13 and Sean Gilmore 12. Sam Gabbard had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Banana Slugs, with Will Crain adding 11 points and nine rebounds.

BATES 93, SALEM STATE 73: Kody Greenhalgh scored eight of his 17 points as Bates (1-2) went on a 20-5 run, increasing a 62-61 lead against the Vikings (2-4) to 82-66 with just over three minutes to play at Salem, Massachusetts.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, SALEM STATE 2: Jessie Scott and Kenady Nevicosi each scored twice while guiding visiting UNE (7-1-1) past the Vikings (2-6).

Nevicosi and Julianne Sheehan notched second-period power-play goals as the Nor’easters pulled away from a 2-2 tie. Nevicosi and Scott scored in the third.

MAINE 4, DARTMOUTH 1: Tereza Vanisova scored twice, and Celine Tedenby and Anna Zikova added a goal and an assist each as the Black Bears (9-6-1) defeated Dartmouth (2-7-1) at Orono.

UMASS-BOSTON 2, BOWDOIN 0: Edy Moritz scored on a power-play 7:42 into the second period, and Kaleigh Beauregard added an empty-net goal with eight seconds left as the Beacons (4-5-1) beat visiting Bowdoin (0-4).

MEN’S HOCKEY

SUNY-POTSDAM 6, BOWDOIN 4: Anthony Merante scored twice, and Bryce Ferrell and Joey Sollazzo each had a goal and an assist to lead Potsdam (5-4) past the Polar Bears (2-3) at Waterville.

COLBY 1, WENTWORTH 1: Colby (1-2-1) goaltender Andrew Tucci stopped 29 shots for Colby (1-2-1) and Thomas Draper had 24 saves for the Leopards (3-4-4) at Waterville.

