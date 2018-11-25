TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry added 12 points and 10 assists, and the Toronto Raptors won their fifth straight game Sunday night, beating the Miami Heat, 125-115.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam scored 21 points, two shy of his career high, as the Raptors improved their NBA-leading record to 17-4.

Dwyane Wade scored a season-high 35 points, the most ever by a Miami reserve. Josh Richardson scored 19 points, and Bam Adebayo had 16 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, but the Heat lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Toronto is 11-0 against teams with losing records.

76ERS 127, NETS 125: Jimmy Butler made a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to give Philadelphia a victory at New York.

Butler’s winner from the right wing, similar to the one that beat Charlotte in overtime Nov. 17, capped Philadelphia’s rally from 20 points down in a game the Nets led nearly all the way.

PISTONS 118, SUNS 117: Andre Drummond had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Detroit pulled away in the fourth quarter at home.

Devin Booker scored 37 points for Phoenix, and Detroit had a hard time shaking free of the Suns until a 15-3 run in the fourth. Blake Griffin had 16 points and 11 assists for the Pistons, and Reggie Jackson added 19 points and eight assists.

MAGIC 108, LAKERS 104: Nikola Vucevic had 31 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Terrence Ross made a go-ahead lay-up with 34 seconds left to help Orlando win at Los Angeles.

Ross scored 16 points.

HAWKS 124, HORNETS 123: John Collins had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and blocked Kemba Walker’s runner as time expired, helping Atlanta win at home to snap a 10-game losing streak.

KNICKS 103, GRIZZLIES 98: Enes Kanter had a career-high 26 rebounds and scored 21 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 22 points and New York overcame a poor-shooting first half at Memphis, Tennessee.

Share

< Previous

Next >