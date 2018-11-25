GLENDALE, Ariz. — Noah Hanifin and Mark Jankowski each scored twice, former Coyotes goalie Mike Smith just missed his 38th career shutout and the Calgary Flames routed Arizona 6-1 on Sunday.

Smith, making his first start in five games, made 28 saves in his first win since Nov. 1.

Calgary led 6-0 before Clayton Keller scored for Arizona with 6:16 left.

Three of the Flames’ goals were short-handed. The Coyotes have allowed five shorted-handed goals in their last two games.

Calgary Coach Bill Peters was hit in the left jaw with a puck while standing behind the bench early in the second period. He needed eight stitches and returned to the bench late in the period.

LIGHTNING 5, DEVILS 2: Brayden Point had two goals and an assist to lead Tampa Bay to a win at home.

Tyler Johnson, Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who have won three straight and 5 of 6. Ex-Portland Pirates goalie Louis Domingue made 33 saves.

Stefan Noesen and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils. Cory Schneider finished with 30 saves and remains winless (0-15-2) since Dec. 27, 2017, a span of 18 regular-season games. The Devils fell to 2-9 in road games.

Tampa Bay has outscored the Devils 13-5 in two meetings this season.

