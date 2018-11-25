LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Collin Gillespie had 17 points Sunday, including two key late free throws, and Villanova won the AdvoCare Invitational by beating No. 14 Florida State, 66-60.

Gillespie made it 64-60 by connecting on a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds left in what was a tight second half.

Eric Paschall had 15 points and Phil Booth chipped in 12 for the defending national champions (5-2).

Florida State (5-1) got 11 points from Mfiondu Kabengele and Trent Forrest.

Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the Top 25 – the first time since December 2013 – in last Monday’s poll after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season’s championship game and falling 76-68 in overtime to Furman.

OKLAHOMA STATE 90, (19) LOUISIANA STATE 77: Cameron McGriff had 28 points, Lindy Waters added 16 and Oklahoma State (4-2) defeated LSU (5-2) at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Cowboys were 6-6 against ranked teams last season. Skylar Mays scored 20 points for LSU, which was coming off a 79-76 overtime loss Friday to No. 14 Florida State.

McGriff hit a 3 and Waters made three free throws during a second-half opening 15-2 run that put Oklahoma State ahead 57-39 with 13 minutes to play.

Michael Weathers’ layup extended the Cowboys’ lead to 68-48.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(8) STANFORD 81, HAWAII 59: Alanna Smith scored a season-high 30 points for Stanford (6-0) before the game against Hawaii (1-6) was called with 48.2 seconds left in Honolulu when Stanford guard Anna Wilson got hurt.

The junior guard, who is the sister of Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, fell backward and hit a chair while playing defense according to Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer. Wilson remained down on the court for about 20 minutes after getting hurt while medical personnel attended to her. They stabilized her neck before she was taken to a hospital.

While she was being treated on the court, the officials and coaches decided to end the game.

(10) TEXAS 72, FORDHAM 54: Sug Sutton scored 17 points, Jatarie White added 16 and Texas (6-0) clamped down defensively late to beat Fordham (4-3) at Eestero, Florida.

Charli Collier scored 11 and Destiny Littleton added 10 for the Longhorns, who had 14 points off turnovers and 17 second-chance points. Texas also shot the game’s first 17 free throws.

Bre Cavanaugh had 18 for Fordham, which scored 23 points in the game’s first 10 minutes and scored 31 points in the 30 minutes that followed.

(21) MISSOURI 62, DUKE 54: Hannah Schuchts made every shot she took except a free throw in the final seconds, setting career highs with six 3-pointers and 25 points, to lead Missouri (5-2) over Duke (3-3) at Estero, Florida.

Schuchts, a junior forward whose previous career game highs were four 3-pointers and 12 points, was 8-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the line, her only miss coming with 18 seconds left.

The Tigers were 16 of 34 outside the arc for 47 percent and only 3 of 20 inside it.

(24) MIAMI 73, TEMPLE 61: Beatrice Mompremier scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season and Miami (6-1) defeated Temple (2-4) at Coral Gables, Florida.

Kelsey Marshall went 4 of 6 from the arc and added 17 points, and Emese Hof had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Mia Davis had three 3-pointers for 19 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double this season, and Alliya Butts added 18 points and five assists for the Owls, who lost their fourth straight.

