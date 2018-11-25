GORHAM — The offense wasn’t in sync for the undefeated St. Joseph’s College women’s basketball team. Blame it on a long layoff, foul trouble and a stingy University of Southern Maine defense Sunday.

But what the Monks did have was Kelsi McNamara.

McNamara hit seven 3-pointers, scoring 37 points in a 71-51 victory in the annual Costello Cup rivalry game at Hill Gymnasium.

St. Joseph’s (4-0) is ranked 17th in Division III.

USM (3-1) trailed by four late in the third quarter, but McNamara hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Monks then pulled away.

“We couldn’t find a way to make shots, and it’s tough to stop those drives and shots by McNamara,” USM Coach Samantha Allen said.

While her teammates shot 29 percent (10 of 34), McNamara shot 67 percent (12 of 18), with several 3-pointers coming as the 30-second clock wound down.

“When we need a big shot, the shot clock is winding down and we’ve broken down, the ball is in her hands,” Monks Coach Mike McDevitt said. “Any time we’re struggling, it’s a good thing Kelsi has the ball.”

McNamara has the green light – “I know that’s part of my role on the team,” she said. Her 37 points were the most in a Costello Cup game. It would have been more but she shot 6 of 12 from the foul line.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “I was getting really angry.”

McNamara kept St. Joseph’s ahead as USM gave the first test for the Monks, who won their first three by an average of 25 points.

The Huskies continue to improve under Allen, in her third year. After a 5-21 season two years ago, they finished 14-13 last season, reaching the Little East Conference semifinals. This year USM got off to a quick start, including beating the University of New England for the first time in six years.

“We’re picking up things a little quicker,” Allen said.

Both teams were coming off long layoffs because of snow postponements.

St. Joseph’s jumped ahead 21-9 but only led 46-42 late in the third quarter.

Emily Benway (nine points/13 rebounds) of the Monks was limited to 19 minutes with foul trouble. Guards Jackie Luckhardt (14 points) and Kristina Blais (11), and forward Kim Howrigan (11) kept the Huskies close.

“That is a good team,” McDevitt said. “They’re going to win a lot of games.”

With its offense out of sync, St. Joseph’s defense came through, holding the Huskies to 25 percent shooting in the fourth quarter.

“If you’re shots aren’t falling, you can make up for it on the defensive end,” Benway said.

NOTES: After the game, the Monks accepted the Costello Cup for a school-record fourth straight time. The Huskies still hold the edge in the Cup series, 19-8. … Both teams are on the road Wednesday, St. Joseph’s at UNE and USM at UMass-Dartmouth.

