NEW YORK — Video will vindicate Alec Baldwin after he was accused of slugging a man in the face over a parking space, the actor’s attorney said Monday.

Baldwin himself said nothing as he was arraigned on a misdemeanor attempted assault charge and a charge of harassment, a violation, in the latest of his several brushes with the law over the years.

The Emmy winner has previously denied he punched anyone in the parking clash outside his Manhattan apartment building on Nov. 2.

Lawyer Alan Abramson echoed that denial Monday and added that “incontrovertible video evidence” proves it “beyond all doubt.”

“Mr. Baldwin did not commit any crime, and we are confident that once this matter is fully investigated, it will be resolved swiftly and appropriately in court,” Abramson said.

He didn’t show the video and declined to give details about it.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, said in court papers the 60-year-old star told a police officer the other driver “stole my spot,” used a vulgarity to describe him, and acknowledged: “I did push him.”

Baldwin, who came to court in a purple polo shirt and dark pants, didn’t enter a plea.

It’s normal not to do so at this stage of a Manhattan misdemeanor case.

He was released without bail and is due back in court on Jan. 23.

