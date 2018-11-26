YORK COUNTY

UMaine takes applicants to be Master Gardeners

Applications are available for the 2019 University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer training program that begins on Jan. 30 in York County.

Classes will meet weekly, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through mid-June at the Kennedy Center, 15 Oak St., Springvale.

Participants will receive more than 70 hours of in-depth horticultural training.

The program fee is $220, and limited financial assistance is available. For an application packet or to request a disability accommodation, call UMaine Extension at 800-287-1535 or 324-2814. Program information and an application are also available online at extension.umaine.edu/york/programs/master-gardener-volunteer-program. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 pm on Dec. 4.

BATH

Red Cross, fire officials installing smoke alarms

The American Red Cross of Maine and the Bath Fire and Rescue Department are teaming up to make city residents safer by installing free smoke alarms in their homes and teaching them about fire safety.

Residents of Bath can make an appointment for free smoke alarm installation by calling the Red Cross at 874-1192, ext. 113, or going to SoundTheAlarm.org/Maine. A signup sheet is also available at the Bath Fire and Rescue Department station at 864 High St.

BIDDEFORD

$3,315 donation helps feed hungry families

Southern Maine Health Care has donated $3,315 to the York County Shelter Programs’ Thanksgiving Meal Program, which provided 165 families in need with a Thanksgiving meal.

Funds are raised through SMHC’s annual “Turkey Buck$” program, which encourages staff and physicians to donate any amount.

WELLS

School bus drivers honored for their work

The Parent Teacher Student Association recently honored the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District’s fleet of dedicated bus drivers for the important role they play in student safety.

Throughout the week, drivers were met with many surprises, including large “thank you” signs erected at various stops along their route.

They received handwritten notes from student riders.

And they were treated to a chili lunch donated by The Steakhouse in Wells, a cold cut platter donated by Hannaford Supermarket in Wells, and they received mugs donated by Krystle McCarthy of Rustic Designs.

