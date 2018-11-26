The death of a 22-year-old Portland man who died in July after suffering a stab wound to his chest and crashing his car on Brighton Avenue has been officially ruled a suicide.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office issued the finding Monday after a prolonged investigation into the death of Patrick Lobor, saying only that Lobor was killed by a stab wound to the heart and that the manner of death is ruled a suicide. A spokesman for the office said no further information was available about the circumstances, the sequence of events or how investigators reached the conclusion.

Portland police had previously said they ruled out any crime related to his death, indicating investigators believed it was either a suicide or freak accident. However, Lobor’s family has disputed the police department’s conclusions, saying he would not have harmed himself.

Portland police detectives also had declined to release any details about how they reached their conclusion that no crime was committed.

Lobor’s death was mysterious from the start.

He died after his car struck a vehicle that had stopped for a red light at Brighton Avenue and Riverside Street, pushing that car into an SUV. Police said Lobor got out of his car, stumbled to the middle of the intersection and collapsed. He died there.

Police briefed Lobor’s family after his autopsy to inform them they had concluded no crime had been committed, but family members said at the time that they were dissatisfied with the explanation.

According to the family, Lobor was running some errands immediately before he died and was behaving normally, with nothing out of character. He was gone from the family’s Munjoy Hill home less than two hours before he died, they said.

Lobor was a multisport athlete in basketball and football while a student at Deering High School, where he helped lead his team to a basketball state championship in 2012. He was a center on the 2016-17 Southern Maine Community College Sea Wolves basketball team and studied health sciences at the community college, according to the Sea Wolves website. His father said he worked at a South Portland hotel.

The death is the second tragedy the family has endured in recent years. Patrick’s brother, Richard Lobor, was shot in the head and died at age 23 on Nov. 21, 2014, at an apartment at 214 Brighton Ave. Abdirahman Hussein Haji-Hassan was convicted of his murder.

This story will be updated.

