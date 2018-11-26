TOPSHAM

Midcoast Humane, Petco offer adoptions

Midcoast Humane and Petco Topsham will team up for an “All for Holiday Homes” adoption event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Petco store in the Topsham Fair Mall. Dozens of puppies, kittens, and adult dogs and cats will be up for adoption.

The Petco Foundation will make a donation to Midcoast Humane for every adoption at the two-day event, up to $75 per adoption. The shelter’s goal is to place 50 animals into loving homes throughout the weekend.

Sneak peeks of some of the animals available for adoption will be posted on the shelter’s Facebook page this week at Facebook.com/midcoasthumane and on the shelter’s website at midcoasthumane.org. Questions about the animals may be directed to the shelter’s Brunswick campus at 725-5051.

BRUNSWICK

Library holding forum on affordable housing

Curtis Memorial Library will host the final of three affordable housing community forums from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morrell meeting room, at 23 Pleasant St.

A “Promising Practices” session will feature a panel of six local and statewide leaders, who will discuss innovative approaches and funding opportunities for housing affordability.

Those who missed the earlier forums, “Housing Vulnerability & Homelessness” and “The Local Landscape,” can find recordings atcurtislibrary.com/housing.

For more details, call 725-5242, ext. 229, or email [email protected]

BUXTON

Christmas fair includes raffle, festive wreaths

The Tory Hill Meetinghouse is sponsoring its annual Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Parish House on Main Street, Route 4A.

The fair features baked goods, candy, crafts, jams/jellies, a raffle table, lush homemade wreaths and a white elephant table.

A lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westbrook City Band giving holiday concert

The Westbrook City Band will perform a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Groveville.

SANFORD

Clergyman beginning duties as interim priest

The vestry and transition team at St. George Episcopal Church will welcome Father Low, beginning his duties as interim priest, with services at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday, at 3 Emerson St.

Holiday fair includes Grandma’s Attic, crafts

A holiday fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Parish Congregational Church, UCC, at 895 Main St.

The event will include jewelry, crafts, books, baked goods, Grandma’s Attic items, raffles, toys and gift baskets.

Coffee and muffins will be served until 11 a.m. and a lunch of turkey and wild rice soup, corn chowder, apple crisp and cider will be served until 1 p.m.

For more details, call 324-3163.

PORTLAND

Forum sheds light on Alzheimer’s, dementia

Greater Portland residents are invited to a community forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Southern Maine Wishcamper Center, 34 Bedford St., Room 133.

To register, call 800-272-3900 or go to alz.org.

KENNEBUNK

‘Thankful Tuesday’ lauds museum patrons

The Brick Store Museum, at 117 Main St., will celebrate its supporters with “Thankful Tuesday” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering doughnuts and coffee. Admission is free.

For more details, call 985-4802 or visit brickstoremuseum.org.

Piano music, painters sure to ‘Stir Your Soul’

Christ Church of Kennebunk presents pianist David Pihl in concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at 6 Dane St.

“An Afternoon of Piano Music to Stir Your Soul” will include piano works by Schubert and seven other composers. An exhibit of paintings of American scenery by local New England artists Marina Forbes and Liz Roper will be displayed.

Tickets will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $15, or $10 for older adults and students, or what one can give. Children under 12 years old are welcome at no charge.

For more details, go to christchurchkennebunk.org or call 985-4494.

FALMOUTH

Catholic group meeting to discuss faith journey

The Connected Catholics group of single, widowed, separated and divorced Catholic men and women will gather to share their faith journey and celebrate life with a Christmas party at 1 p.m. Sunday at 1 Congressional Drive.

The event will include a $10 Yankee Swap gift exchange and a business meeting.

For more details, call Grace Madden at 878-6459.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Christmas Fair offers books, knitted items

The Betsy Ross House Residential Council will host its Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Betsy Ross House, 99 Preble St., Apt. 511.

The fair features knitted items, baked goods, Christmas gifts, raffles, books, crafts and toys for sale.

For more details, call Anne Miller at 777-2438.

Winter Wonderland fair includes baked goods

A Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at People’s United Methodist Church at 310 Broadway.

The event will include jewelry, knitted goods, crafts, baked goods, candy and Christmas decorations.

Chowder, chicken salad sandwiches, hot dogs and chili will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PORTLAND

Scandinavian Weekend features ‘Queen of Light’

St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, at 515 Woodford St., will present its annual Scandinavian Weekend, featuring an Old-Fashioned Fair and Scandinavian Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Festival of St. Lucia, beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, features authentic Swedish carols, traditional Scandinavian refreshments and a “Queen of Light” crowning.

SCARBOROUGH

Haddock chowder helps ring in holidays

Blue Point Church Congregational UCC hosts its annual Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 236 Pine Point Road.

The event will feature local crafters, wreaths and centerpieces, a baked table, Grandma’s Attic table and raffles. A haddock chowder lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, call 883-6540.

Christmas event offers handmade Maine gifts

“A Vintage Christmas” is the theme of the annual 2018 Holiday Fair, to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road.

Featured in the Parish Hall, adjacent to the church, will be handmade items with a Maine theme, holiday greens, vintage collectibles, books, quilts, crafts, jewelry, toys, hand-knits, homemade baked goods, candy and cookies.

Proceeds will go to the church’s charitable efforts. A $12 chicken pot pie meal will be available for takeout.

For details, call 883-2342.

ROCKLAND

Hanukkah party offers potato latkes, kid crafts

Adas Yoshuron Synagogue will host a midcoast community Hanukkah party at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rockport Opera House in Rockport Village.

Lisa Mayer and Sruli Dresdner will perform traditional Jewish music, lead guests in time-honored Hanukkah songs and teach Israeli dancing. There will be a community menorah-lighting ceremony. Traditional Hanukkah foods will be served, including potato latkes, plus international dishes made by the Food in Jewish Culture group. There will be Hanukkah crafts for kids.

The suggested donation is $10, $8 for Adas Yoshuron members and free for children.

For more information, call 594-4523 or email [email protected]

NEW GLOUCESTER

Shaker Christmas Fair a nostalgic holiday treat

The Shaker Christmas Fair at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 707 Shaker Road.

The nostalgic holiday tradition at America’s only active Shaker community includes baked goods, a wide selection of gifts and holiday items, woodenware, furniture, antiques, baskets, knit goods, toys, ornaments, decorated balsam wreaths, hot cider, homemade donuts, a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle. Lunch plates will be available while supplies last.

Find out more at maineshakers.com or call 926-4597.

