NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.

Talk show host Jerry Springer is getting a new TV role as “Judge Jerry,” where he’ll hear testimony and render verdicts before a studio audience. NBC Universal Television Distribution announced the court program will debut in national syndication in the fall of 2019.

In this undated image provided by NBC, Jerry Springer appears in a scene from "Judge Jerry." NBC Universal Television Distribution on Monday announced the half-hour court program where Springer will hear testimony and render verdicts before a studio audience, that will debut in national syndication in the fall of 2019. (Bennett Raglin/NBC via AP) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Springer started his career as a lawyer in Cincinnati. He says his career is “coming full circle.”

