NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.
Talk show host Jerry Springer is getting a new TV role as “Judge Jerry,” where he’ll hear testimony and render verdicts before a studio audience. NBC Universal Television Distribution announced the court program will debut in national syndication in the fall of 2019.
Springer started his career as a lawyer in Cincinnati. He says his career is “coming full circle.”
