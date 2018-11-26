Please contact your senators immediately to tell them to vote “no” on the Manage Our Wolves Act that was just passed by the U.S. House. The legislation would remove Endangered Species Act protection for gray wolves and allow hunters, farmers and the government to shoot and kill this majestic species.

Gray wolves once roamed the majority of the Lower 48 states. Now there are only 6,000 of them left in the wild, confined to a small protected territory. They are not thriving; they are avoiding the brink of extinction because of their protected status.

Repeal of their protected status is a gut-level reaction to historic fear of the species, and also motivated by financial interests. True scientists and conservationists recognize the wolf as a keystone species in our U.S. ecosystem. We need to keep our wolf populations healthy and strong to maintain the wild and free character of our nation.

Katherine Harrelson

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >