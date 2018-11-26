A short time ago, The Boston Globe ran an article about whom the Democrats could put up as a viable candidate against Sen. Susan Collins in 2020. The obvious answer is, I believe, Ethan Strimling, mayor of Portland.

He has a lifetime of experience in the political arena. He has been elected to office more than once, he has presentational background and training by attending Julliard. He has a master’s from Harvard. He has spent years working tirelessly for the poor and underprivileged. And he has a Ph.D. in good-looking.

What’s the holdup? Has that train started? Yes, he may have to move a little center but his credentials are well-documented.

I don’t believe Sen. Collins will run again. I fear she has taken a trade for her Brett Kavanaugh vote and will get some cushy ambassadorship in someplace like Monaco, thereby selling her integrity down the river, along with her chance to be one of the revered Maine politicians we are so proud of, such as Bill Cohen, George Mitchell, Olympia Snowe, Margaret Chase Smith. What a loss.

I am still so very disappointed in her. She could have been a John McCain, an independent thinker, but chose to be a flunky for the Trump administration.

Go, Ethan. Strimling for Senator 2020. This old lady will get out the senior vote in the midcoast!

Aynne Ames

Belfast

