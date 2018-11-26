The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team, fresh off a 78-57 victory Sunday against MIT, rose to No. 1 in the country Monday according to the D3hoop.com weekly poll.

St. Joseph’s College (4-0) is ranked 12th.

The Polar Bears (4-0), who entered the season ranked second to Amherst, are averaging 91 points per game and have outscored opponents 365-190 this season. Bowdoin received 17 of 25 first-place votes. Amherst (2-1) fell to seventh in the poll.

Bowdoin, which reached the national title game last season, was last ranked No. 1 early in the 2006-07 season. The Polar Bears also claimed the top spot during portions of the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons.

St. Joseph’s was ranked 17th in the preseason poll. The Monks made their initial appearance in the poll last season, moving as high as 23rd.

MEN’S DIVISION I: Gonzaga pulled off what some considered impossible, stopping Duke in the Maui Invitational final without one of its best players. Now the Zags are No. 1 again.

Third in last week’s poll, Gonzaga leapfrogged No. 2 Kansas to the top in The Associated Press Top 25. The Zags received 32 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel, edging the Jayhawks by one.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 104, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 84: Jeff Spellman scored seven of his 19 points during a 13-0 run that propelled Bates (2-2) over UNE (1-4) at Biddeford.

The run opened a 17-point lead in the second half for the Bobcats.

Nick Lynch led Bates with 25 points, Kody Greenhalgh added 12, and Nick Gilpin and James Mortimer had 11 each. Drew Muniz scored 12 points, and Ryan Beatty and Drake Gavin totaled 11 each for UNE.

After a 49-49 halftime tie, Bates eased out to a 70-66 lead with just under 11 minutes to play.

Spellman then ignited the run, putting back an offensive rebound for a 72-66 lead, and capped it with a layup to make it 83-66 with eight minutes left.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE 95, MIAMI (OHIO) 73: Kylee Shook scored a season-high 17 points to help Louisville (6-0) rout visiting Miami (Ohio) (4-1).

NOTES

TONY HANSON, who led Connecticut to the Sweet 16 in 1976, died at his home in Windham, Connecticut. He was 63.

