University of Maine Coach Joe Harasymiak earned another honor Monday when he was named the New England Football Writers’ 2018 Jack Grinold University Division Coach of the Year.

Harasymiak, who was named the Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year and is a finalist for the STATS Football Championships Subdivision Eddie Robinson Award, is in his third year as the Black Bears’ coach. Maine finished the regular season 8-3 and won the CAA title with a 7-1 conference record. The Black Bears were predicted to finish eighth in the CAA preseason poll.

Maine is the seventh seed in the FCS playoffs and hosts Jacksonville State at noon Saturday in the second round. Jacksonville State advanced with a 34-27 win over East Tennessee State University.

MICHIGAN: Rashan Gary is entering the NFL draft and skipping his senior season at Michigan.

It was not immediately clear if Gary plans to play for the eighth-ranked Wolverines in their bowl game. The junior defensive end had 44 tackles, including seven for losses and 31/2 sacks, this year. He missed three games this season with a shoulder injury.

TEXAS A&M: The Southeastern Conference is fining No. 22 Texas A&M University $50,000 after Aggie fans surged onto the field after A&M’s 74-72 win in the seventh overtime period over No. 12 LSU on Saturday.

In a statement Monday, the SEC said the field invasion violates the conference’s competition area policy. The $50,000 fine is for a first violation. A second offense would bring a fine of up to $100,000, while a third and subsequent violations would bring fines of up to $250,000.

The conference said it also “remains in contact” with A&M and LSU officials regarding reports of a postgame altercation between A&M and LSU staff members. That is according to a report by The Advocate of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

NORTH CAROLINA: Mack Brown turned around North Carolina’s football program once before, and the Tar Heels believe he could do it again.

The school is negotiating with Brown on a deal to return to Chapel Hill as its next football coach, two people with knowledge of the situation said Monday. One of the people said that the deal is being finalized.

The 67-year-old Brown coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97 before spending 16 seasons at Texas. His last two teams at North Carolina finished ranked in the top 10 nationally.

