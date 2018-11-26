CINCINNATI — Quarterback Andy Dalton is out for the rest of the season with an injured thumb on his passing hand, another significant blow to a Cincinnati Bengals team that has fallen apart in the past month.

The Bengals put Dalton on injured reserve after he had more tests and medical opinions Monday.

It’s the same thumb Dalton broke while making a tackle on an interception return against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. He missed the last three regular-season games and an 18-16 loss to the Steelers in a first-round home playoff game.

Jeff Driskel will start for the Bengals the rest of the way, getting his first chance to lead the team in his third season. The Bengals claimed quarterback Tom Savage off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers as a backup.

CHARGERS: Running back Melvin Gordon is week to week after spraining the medial collateral ligament in his right knee Sunday during a 45-10 victory against Arizona.

RAMS: Cornerback Aqib Talib, who injured his ankle in the third game of the season, will be activated from the injured reserve list.

BROWNS: A day after throwing four touchdown passes in a 35-20 win over Cincinnati and then rejecting a postgame hug from his former coach, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield called Hue Jackson “fake” while fending off criticism of his behavior.

Mayfield was upset with comments made by Damien Woody of ESPN, who said the quarterback was acting childish and hypocritical for saying Jackson shouldn’t have joined the Bengals’ staff after being fired last month by Cleveland.

JETS: Quarterback Josh McCown has a sore right thumb that Coach Todd Bowles thinks won’t keep him out of practice.

BRONCOS: Tight end Jeff Heuerman’s breakout season came to a premature end with word he sustained broken ribs and a bruised lung in a 24-17 victory against Pittsburgh.

ABC WILL join ESPN for prime-time coverage on Thursday and Friday, April 25 and 26, of the opening three rounds of the draft. On Day 3, April 27, ABC and ESPN will simulcast the final four rounds.

LIONS: Detroit put wide receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve with a knee injury.

