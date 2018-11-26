TENNIS

With Novak Djokovic at No. 1, Rafael Nadal at No. 2 and Roger Federer at No. 3, they lead the season’s final ATP rankings for the seventh time Monday.

But this is the first time each of them spent some time at No. 1 during the same year. The seven changes there were the most since 1999, when there were eight.

Djokovic won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2018, Federer took the Australian Open and Nadal earned the title at the French Open. They also accounted for Nos. 1-3 in the final rankings in 2007-11 and 2014.

HIGH SCHOOLS

SWIMMING: Cape Elizabeth junior Olivia Tighe signed a letter of intent to compete at Duke.

Tighe, the Maine Sunday Telegram Swimmer of the Year, led Cape to consecutive Class B titles and holds the state record of 50.23 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle. She also swam on state-record free relays of 200 and 400 yards.

AUTO RACING

EX-DRIVER SENTENCED: A former NASCAR driver was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison for trying to have sex with an underage girl.

Court records in Orlando, Florida, showed that 60-year-old Rick Crawford was sentenced after being convicted in August of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He communicated about sex with an undercover sheriff’s deputy posing as a 12-year-old girl. Authorities said Crawford and the deputy communicated for more than two weeks when he negotiated a time and place to meet.

OLYMPICS

DRUG TEST: Ineta Radevica, the former European long jump champion, tested positive for the steroid oxandrolone in a retest of her sample from the 2012 Olympics.

SKIING

NAME CHANGE: Lara Gut of Switzerland will race with a new name this week after getting married in the offseason.

The Swiss ski federation said the former overall World Cup champion will be Lara Gut-Behrami when downhill training starts Tuesday in Lake Louise, Alberta.

SOCCER

COPA LIBERTADORES: The disciplinary committee of South American soccer body CONMEBOL will decide Tuesday whether to disqualify River Plate, force the second leg with archrival Boca Juniors to be played behind closed doors, or transfer the match to a neutral stadium.

River fans attacked the Boca team bus near River’s stadium on Saturday, pelting it with rocks, bottles and wood, and shattering windows. Several players were injured, and had trouble breathing because of tear gas and pepper spray used by police to quell the fan violence.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Luis Suarez of Barcelona will be sidelined for two weeks because of a right knee injury.

