It’s a message children will hear many times in the coming weeks, in songs and movies, on television, while playing with friends or sitting on Santa’s lap.

The holidays are coming and, as long as you’ve been good, you’ll receive special gifts to show how much you are loved.

It’s one reason the time of year can be extra stressful for parents who don’t have the means to make good on that promise, and worry their children will feel less deserving or overlooked. And it’s why so many letters seeking help from the Press Herald Toy Fund overflow with pride about children who might not receive gifts, through no fault of their own.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity to make a very special Christmas for my boys,” a mother from southern Maine wrote in a recent letter to the fund. “I am a stay-at-home mother of four crazy, amazing kids. They are very active and love the outdoors.”

The four boys range in ages from 2 to 10, and each deserves to experience all the joys of the holidays. But her husband’s salary doesn’t even cover their basic expenses, let alone gifts, she wrote.

“Having assistance with gifts would be such an amazing blessing to our family,” she wrote. “Thank you for your consideration.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Anonymous $20

We must love and care for each other. $100

In memory of Eleanor B. Speare, from the Speare/Brennan family $20

Art & Carol Dresser $100

Grammie & Punkin $25

Thank you for the work and joy you spread every year! Mary Chris Semrow $150

Lloyd David $100

In memory of Carl & Christine Shapazian, from Maryanne & Tim Giggey $200

The Moore kids from Rosemont, Mary Anne, Jack, Peter, Patty and Alicia. From the big brother $100

Anonymous $400

Sharon Allen $50

Total for year: $9,829

