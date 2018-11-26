A driver from New York appears to have crossed the centerline into the path of a truck driven by a Cornville man leading to a fatal motor vehicle crash Sunday, police said.

Gregory Griffeth, 43, of Cornville, was driving a 2000 GMC pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Ross.

The impact of a traffic accident Sunday on Shadagee Road in Cornville caused the truck bed of a 2000 GMC pickup truck to separate from the body, police said. The truck's driver, Gregory Griffeth, 43, of Cornville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Somerset County Sheriff's Office photo The Somerset County Sheriff's Office, the Cornville Fire Department, the Madison Fire Department, Maine State Police and Redington-Fairview EMS went to the scene of a fatal traffic accident Sunday on Shadagee Road in Cornville. Gregory Griffeth, of Cornville, the driver of a 2000 GMC pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Somerset County Sheriff's Office photo

Griffeth was also operating after suspension of his driver’s license at the time of the crash on Shadagee Road in Cornville.

Sinan Deris, 23, of New York, the driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse that apparently crossed the centerline, was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for treatment of possible broken bones in his legs and hand injuries, Ross said Sunday.

A phone call to the hospital seeking a patient status update Monday was not returned.

The accident remains under investigation, and it will be some time before an estimation of the vehicles’ speeds is available, Ross said.

Police on Sunday estimated speed and poor driving conditions might have contributed to the crash.

