A Harpswell man was in police custody Tuesday night and charged with threatening to stab a man outside a Topsham supermarket.

Nathan Kane, 35, of Harpswell was arrested at his home after the incident, which was reported at 3:50 p.m. He was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Topsham police Sgt. Robert Ramsay said the two men met inside the Hannaford supermarket at the Topsham Fair Mall, where they exchanged words. Ramsay said the men knew each other from a prior incident. Ramsay could not elaborate further.

Ramsay said that when the men walked into the store’s parking lot, the argument escalated, with Kane threatening to harm the other man with a knife.

Kane cooperated with police when they went to his home. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Jan. 15 in West Bath District Court.

Share

< Previous

Next >