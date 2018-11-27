As we read about the fate of Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian who was convicted of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad, we should realize that until 1976, blasphemy against Christianity was a crime in Maine (Public Law 1975, Chapter 499, section 5).
In 1919, a freethinker named Michael X. Mockus was prosecuted and convicted of blasphemy for his insulting rejection of the doctrines of virgin birth and the incarnation of God in Jesus. In 1921, his conviction was upheld (State v. Mockus, 120 Me. 84).
Donald Fontaine
Falmouth
