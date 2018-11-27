NEW HIRES

Saskia Cooper, MD joined the medical staff of Mid Coast Medical Group’s rheumatology practice.

Dr. Cooper completed a fellowship in rheumatology at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Tufts Medical Center hired Morgan Hynd as director of the Bingham Program in Augusta.

Hynd brings 10 years of experience in health philanthropy. He previously served as a program officer with the Maine Health Access Foundation.

Day One announced two new hires.

Missy Cormier was hired as chief clinical officer. Cormier was most recently the clinical director at MaineHealth.

Chelsie Smith was hired as a clinician at Mountain View Corrections Center in Charleston.

PROMOTIONS

Christina Maguire was named senior vice president and chief operating officer of Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Maguire previously served as treasurer, vice president of finance and chief financial officer of MDI Hospital since joining in 2011.

RECOGNITIONS

Nathan Stoddard began medical school at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine

Stoddard, of Portland, received his white coat in a ceremony marking his symbolic entrance into the medical field in a ceremony at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Mell Hamlyn, director of finance and human resources at Connectivity Point, joined the board of directors of SeniorsPlus.

The agency also announced its new slate of officers of the board of directors. Pat McCluskey, of Peru, was named chair of the board. Pat Vampatella, of New Gloucester, was named vice chair; Larry Morin, of Lewiston, was named treasurer; and Dennis Gray, of Norway, was named secretary.

Day One added two people to its board of directors.

Katie Bellerose is the assistant vice president and portfolio loan officer at Gorham Savings Bank.

Dr. Jessika Morin is medical director of IMAT and walk-in clinic services at SMHC.

Share

< Previous

Next >