LIBERTY — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning on Route 3 in front of Lake St. George State Park, according to Maine State Police.

State police spokesperson Steve McCausland said the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. “during this morning’s snow storm” in a Tuesday morning press release.

The accident involved two trucks — a pickup truck and an Enterprise box truck — and it was unclear which vehicle the victim was in.

Traffic on Route 3 is being directed around the crash site, according to McCausland.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, he said in the release.

McCausland was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated.

