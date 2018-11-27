The victim of an apparent hit-and-run road rage incident in Topsham urged police Tuesday to do whatever they can to locate the man who ran into him with his car Monday evening.

Jonathan “J.J.” Danforth, 27, of Litchfield said the driver of a red, two-door Ford Focus hatchback was acting a little crazy when he tried to pass Danforth and several other cars heading north on Route 201 about 5:20 p.m. Monday

“This guy kept trying to pass me and there were at least six or seven vehicles in front of me,” Danforth recalled. “He didn’t need to pass us.”

When the driver realized that he could not safely pass the line of vehicles without risking a head-on collision with oncoming traffic, he suddenly dropped back into the line of traffic, clipping the rear tire of Danforth’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado. Danforth said he customized his orange-colored truck with a lift kit that raises it off the ground.

Danforth said he pulled over to the side of the road to inspect the damage, and the driver of the Focus pulled over as well. But Danforth said that when he got out of his truck the Focus driver pressed on the accelerator, running over his left foot and striking him on the left leg and hip.

The driver sped off, leaving Danforth, who weighs 260 pounds, writhing in pain. He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated and released late Monday night. Danforth spent the day at home on Tuesday recovering from his injuries.

“He drove right at me,” Danforth said in a telephone interview Tuesday evening. “I could see the white of his eyes. When he came at me I didn’t know what to think. I froze.”

Danforth did not get the Focus’ license plate number, but he is certain about the make of the car. Danforth is an automotive mechanic by trade.

Topsham Police Chief Christopher Lewis said road rage is being considered because there were no weather or road conditions that would explain the erratic driving.

“From what we’ve gathered there was maybe some tailgaiting or aggressive driving,” he said.

Police Sgt. Robert Ramsay, who interviewed Danforth by phone, said the department’s investigation into the incident remains active. However, no arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topsham Police Department at 207-443-9711.

“I’d like to see this guy brought to justice,” Danforth said. “I was angry enough to want to punch him between the eyeballs.”

Times Record Staff Writer Chris Quattrucci contributed to this report.

