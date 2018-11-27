DETROIT — Blake Griffin scored 30 points and Stanley Johnson added 21 to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 115-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Reggie Jackson contributed 21 points for Detroit. The Pistons held New York to 40 percent shooting from the field and led throughout the final three quarters.

Allonzo Trier scored 24 points for the Knicks, who had won a season-high three in a row.

The Pistons (11-7) are off to a solid start under new coach Dwane Casey, although nine of their victories have been against teams that currently have losing records.

The Knicks (7-15) took an early 13-5 lead, but Detroit was up 24-19 at the end of the first quarter, and the Pistons never relinquished the lead.

New York shot 15 of 50 in the first half and trailed by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. It was 51-43 at the half, and the Pistons stretched the lead back to as much as 18 in the fourth.

The Knicks had the deficit down to seven when Johnson came leaping from behind to block Trier’s layup attempt with about 30 seconds to play in the game.

HAWKS 115, HEAT 113: Taurean Prince scored 18 points, Trae Young finished with 17 points and 10 assists and Atlanta off Miami to snap a seven-game road slide.

John Collins scored 16 points, Omari Spellman had 14 and Kent Bazemore finished with 12 for the Hawks, who are 2-0 against Miami this season and 3-16 against everyone else.

Josh Richardson led Miami with 22 points, but his potential winning 3-pointer with 3 seconds left – a wide-open look – bounced off the rim. Dwyane Wade scored 18 and Wayne Ellington added 15 for the Heat, who have lost six straight at home. It’s only the 10th time in the 31 years of Heat basketball that Miami has lost so many consecutive games at home.

Bam Adebayo scored 12 for Miami, which got 11 apiece from Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside.

Miami scored a season-high 38 points in the first quarter, and followed that up with its lowest-scoring quarter of the season – a 14-point clunkfest in the second, as the Hawks took control.

Atlanta outscored Miami by 19 points in the second quarter, with absurd balance. The Hawks had 10 players log more than two minutes of playing time in the first half, and all of them had between three and nine points.

