Sophia Pompeo had a goal and an assist to lead Cheverus/Kennebunk to a 3-0 victory over host Falmouth in a girls’ hockey game Tuesday night.

Abby Lamontagne scored off a pass from Pompeo with 2:42 left in the first period to put Cheverus (2-0) ahead.

Pompeo and Terryn MacDonald added goals in the second period.

Trinity Atwater stopped 15 shots in the shutout. Julia Bonnvie made 21 saves for the Yachtsmen (1-1).

BASKETBALL

NBA G LEAGUE: PJ Dozier had 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Maine Red Claws to a 118-112 win over the Salt Lake City Stars in Taylorsville, Utah.

The Stars (4-5) cut the lead to four points with 51 seconds remaining, before Dozier hit his third 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining to put the Red Claws up 112-105.

Walter Lemon Jr. added 25 points and six assists for Maine (3-7), and Vitto Brown had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 26 points for the Stars.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Four University of Maine football players were named to the New England Football Writers University Division All-New England Team.

Return specialist Earnest Edwards, defensive back Manny Patterson, linebacker Sterling Sheffield and defensive lineman Kayon Whitaker were named to the team, which consists of players from the 14 FBS and FCS teams in New England.

Each of the four Maine recipients were also named to the Colonial Athletic Association all-conference first team.

• Mack Brown is back with North Carolina, signing a five-year deal that will pay him $3.5 million annually in his second stint as Tar Heels coach.

Brown replaces Larry Fedora, who was fired Sunday after seven seasons.

The 67-year-old Brown coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97, with his last two teams finishing in the top 10 nationally. He went on to spend 16 seasons at Texas, where he won the national title for 2005.

Brown left Texas in 2013 and has been working in broadcasting in recent years.

• Western Kentucky hired Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton as its new coach, bringing Helton back to the program where he led one of the nation’s top offenses in 2014 and ’15.

• The family of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton says he has nerve damage in his right leg, but “blood flow has been restored” and he is recovering from the injury suffered during UCF’s last game.

Milton was carted off the field during the first half of the Knights’ victory at South Florida on Friday after getting injured while being tackled.

TENNIS

USTA: Patrick Galbraith is the new board chairman and president of the U.S. Tennis Association.

The USTA announced the election of Galbraith on Tuesday. He succeeds Katrina Adams, who served an unprecedented two consecutive terms.

Adams was the first African-American and first former professional tennis player to serve as USTA president. Adams will serve the next two years as immediate past president.

Galbraith has been on the board in various capacities for 12 years. He begins his two-year term Jan. 1.

