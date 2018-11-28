AUBURN — So, you swiped yourself a free Christmas tree or two.

Was it worth it?

Wallingford's Fruit House, which says it has lost a half-dozen Christmas trees to theft this year, addressed the tree thieves Wednesday on Facebook with this message: "We have security cameras on the field and are adding more to get a better view of your license plate." Wallingford's Fruit House photo

The public reacted with shock and disgust Wednesday after Wallingford’s Fruit House reported a half dozen trees had been stolen during its first two weeks of tree sales.

“Downright rotten!” declared a Greene woman, after the theft was reported on Wallingford’s Facebook page.

“Shameful!” posted another.

A few hours after Wallingford’s owners announced the news, more than four dozen people had weighed in with their thoughts on the thieves. They universally declared disdain for the thieves and expressed their hope for swift justice.

The post had been shared more than 90 times by Wednesday afternoon.

Auburn police said no theft report had been received from the Perkins Ridge Road business, but Wallingford’s owners had a word or two for the culprits.

“For the folks who are stealing my Christmas trees, know this,” they posted on Facebook. “We have security cameras on the field and are adding more to get a better view of your license plate.”

The orchard, which is owned by the Wallingford family, is leased and managed by Ricker Hill Orchards in Turner.

