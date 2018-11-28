Running a small business isn’t easy. Any additional costs can be devastating, and owners have to make up for them somewhere just to stay in business. That’s why it’s essential that Congress delay the health insurance tax until after 2020. Since this tax ends up harming small businesses while huge corporations can avoid its impact, we need help, and fast.

When left unchecked, the health insurance tax depresses the small-business sector. This is terrible since small businesses are the backbone of the country. Without them, everything stops. That includes the recent economic recovery, which would be sent down the tubes if the health insurance tax isn’t delayed or permanently repealed.

I’ve owned an electrical specialty wholesale business for 37 years, and I care about burdensome health care-related costs for small businesses. And these costs aren’t just monetary. I’ve seen other small businesses struggle to recruit new talent because they can’t supply health insurance. I’ve also seen delayed repairs and improvements as new costs like the health insurance tax were imposed.

This session, Sen. Susan Collins must vote to delay the health insurance tax until after 2020. However, Congress shouldn’t stop until this harmful tax has been repealed for good.

David Gray

