On Nov. 23, the morning after Thanksgiving, the lead story on the front page of the Portland Press Herald was about Republicans musing on how to win over Maine voters in 2020.

Really? That’s what our lawmakers are musing on?

Another front-page story that day: “Greenhouse gas levels 41% higher than in 1990.” How about musing on that?

How about musing over how best to work with Democrats to help the people of Maine? Maybe our lawmakers, from both parties, could be an example for the country on how much can get done when you stop concentrating on winning and concentrate on working together.

Julie Zimerman

Topsham

