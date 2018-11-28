Portland restaurant Ramen Suzukiya has closed following the death of its owner this month.

Katsuaki “Kei” Suzuki died from cancer on Nov. 15 at the age of 76, according to his obituary.

The tiny ramen shop on Congress Street near the base of Munjoy Hill announced the closure on its Facebook page Monday, saying the decision came “with a heavy heart and extreme sadness.”

Suzuki “loved the shop and appreciated all of this patrons and the city of Portland so much!” the post said. “Thank you for making his life very happy while he ran his ramen shop!”

Born in Hokkaido, Japan, Suzuki moved to Maine in 2014 after his retirement to pursue his dream of opening a restaurant featuring his handcrafted noodles, with his son, Cory, according to his obituary.

Ramen Suzukiya, which opened in 2015, earned a four-star rating in a Maine Sunday Telegram restaurant review.

Share

< Previous

Next >