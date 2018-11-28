WESTERLY, R.I. — A Mexican food restaurant in Rhode Island is getting backlash for its sale of T-shirts that it says advocated impeaching President Trump.

Wendy Carr, owner of the Westerly restaurant Amigos Taqueria Y Tequila, said the business sold shirts with the logo, “86 45,” printed on the backs of them to raise money for political candidates. The restaurant staff reportedly wore the shirts on election night.

To “86” means a kitchen is out of or must replace an ingredient or dish in restaurant parlance. Republican state Sen. Elaine Morgan, a critic of the shirts, said she believes the shirts are calling for violence against Trump.

Carr said the shirts don’t advocate harm and that the restaurant has faced threats from around the country. She said the shirts won’t be sold or worn anymore. Similar shirts are widely available online.

