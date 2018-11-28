ALFRED – A Sanford resident is in trouble with the law after he allegedly brought crystal methamphetamine with him when he went to York County Superior Court in Alfred on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, a corrections officer at the York County Jail said that Ronald Seth Johnson, 44, remains in custody.

He is charged with C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

The drugs were allegedly discovered by judicial marshals, who provide security at Maine’s courts. They detained Johnson until troopers from Maine State Police Troop A arrived and took him into custody.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and remanded to the York County Jail where his bail was set at $5,000.

A Class C felony crime carries a maximum prison term of five years upon conviction.

Share

< Previous

Next >