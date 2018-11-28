Maine State Police and emergency personnel are working at the scene of crash on Route 3 in Liberty, where two people are reported to have died.

Emergency radio traffic indicated that several people were injured and that rescue crews from surrounding towns were responding.

Route 3 in the area of State Park Road, near Lake St. George State Park, has been closed down.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said an update is expected Wednesday night, but he could not say when.

This is the second fatal crash on Route 3 in the Waldo County town this week. An Oakland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Route 3 in front of the park. A truck driven by William Chadwick, 55, of Oakland, was struck by a rented box truck driven Dusan Dokic, of Spanaway, Washington. Chadwick died in the crash.

McCausland could not say immediately how far apart the crash scenes are.

This story will be updated.

