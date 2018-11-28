BANGOR — Colby closed the game with a 12-3 run in the third overtime Wednesday night to earn an 85-78 win over Husson in a women’s basketball game.

Keegan Dunbar hit a 3-pointer for Colby (2-1) to tie the game with 8.5 seconds left in regulation. She finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Ainsley Burns scored 24 points for the Mules. Emily Davis added 10 points.

Kenzie Worcester led Husson (1-1) with 29 points. Reserve Megan Peach contributed 22 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 71, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 55: Hannah Marks scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Monks pulled away from the Nor’easters at Biddeford.

Kelsi McNamara also had 18 points for St. Joseph’s (5-0), which led 44-43 after three quarters. Emily Benway added 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Julia Champagne also contributed 12 points.

Jocelyn Chaput led UNE (2-5) with 13 points. Ashley Coneys chipped in with 11 and Abby Cavallaro tossed in 10.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 65, SOUTHERN MAINE 61: Meagan Donovan made 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first quarter to start the Corsairs (5-0, 1-0 Little East) on their way to a win over the Huskies (3-2, 0-1) at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

USM had a 14-8 advantage in the second quarter to cut its deficit to 34-31 but couldn’t take the lead in the second half.

Nakira Examond led the Corsairs with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Jess Korzec tossed in 16 points and Donovan finished with 14.

Alexa Srolovitz paced USM with 16 points.

(2) UCONN 99, (16) DEPAUL 63: Napheesa Collier scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Huskies (6-0) passed their first test of the season against a ranked opponent, routing the Blue Demons (4-3) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 23 points for the Huskies, who have a showdown Sunday at top-ranked Notre Dame.

(6) MISSISSIPPI STATE 98, ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 63: Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help the visiting Bulldogs (7-0) to their 43rd straight nonconference win.

MEN

ST. JOSEPH’S 103, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 87: Jack Casale scored 38 points, including nine 3-pointers, and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Monks (4-2) cruised past the Nor’easters (1-5) at Biddeford.

Darian Berry added 23 points, Ian Mileikis contributed 12 and Nick Curtis tossed in 10.

Daron Hoges Jr. paced UNE with 17 points. Alex Kravchuk chipped in with 16 and Ryan Beatty added 13.

MASS-DARTMOUTH 82, SOUTHERN MAINE 79: Christian McCue’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was just long as the Huskies (2-3, 0-1 Little East) fell to the Corsairs (4-2, 1-0) at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Jayvon Pitts-Young paced USM with 36 points. McCue finished with 18, and Sean Jany had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Arinze Obiora led Mass-Dartmouth with 28 points.

BABSON 75, BATES 65: Frank Offering and Brandon Johnson each scored 17 points for the Beavers (4-2), who opened a 40-32 halftime lead and downed the Bobcats (2-3) at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Jeff Spellman led Bates with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Max Hummel added 16 points.

(4) VIRGINIA 76, (24) MARYLAND 71: Kyle Guy scored 18 points, and the Cavaliers (7-0) combined effective outside shooting with their usual stout defense to slip past the Terrapins (6-1) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at College Park, Maryland.

The Cavaliers blew most of a 17-point lead before making six free throws in the final 37 seconds.

(6) TENNESSEE 95, EASTERN KENTUCKY 67: Grant Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Volunteers (5-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season, beating the Colonels (3-4) at Nashville, Tennessee.

Former Messalonskee High star Nick Mayo led Eastern Kentucky with 23 points and nine rebounds.

(8) AUBURN 99, SAINT PETER’S 49: Anfernee McLemore and Bryce Brown each scored 19 points to lead the Tigers (6-1) to a rout over the Peacocks (1-5) at Auburn, Alabama.

SYRACUSE 72, (16) OHIO STATE 62: Tyus Battle scored 20 points and Elijah Hughes added 18 to help the Orange (4-2) upset the Buckeyes (6-1) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Columbus, Ohio.

