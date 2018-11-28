PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid put on a show with his father in the stands for the first time this season, collecting 26 points and 14 rebounds while leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-91 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Embiid’s spin move into a one-handed jam earned a smile and applause from Thomas Embiid, a colonel in the Cameroon military who is visiting from the family’s home country and plans to spend a few weeks with his MVP candidate son. Growing up, Embiid had to convince his father that basketball wasn’t a dangerous game and he didn’t have to abide by Thomas’ wishes of becoming an elite volleyball player.

Embiid was aces against the Knicks.

The 7-footer had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the first half. He finished with his NBA-best 21st double-double and helped the Sixers improve to 11-1 at home.

Philly’s last home game was a rare disaster, a 121-112 loss to woeful Cleveland on Friday. Coach Brett Brown said the Sixers didn’t play with spirit against the Cavs. They played with purpose against the road-weary Knicks.

JJ Redick hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and Ben Simmons had 14 points. Jimmy Butler hit a 3 in the third to make it 86-58.

Enes Kanter and Mario Hezonja each scored 17 points for the Knicks, who have played 9 of 12 games on the road.

HORNETS 108, HAWKS 94: Jeremy Lamb scored 23 points, Cody Zeller had a season-high 19 and host Charlotte avenged a loss to Atlanta.

The Hawks topped the Hornets 124-123 on Sunday night at home when John Collins blocked Kemba Walker’s shot at the buzzer. But this one wasn’t close.

Charlotte (11-10) limited Atlanta to 34 percent shooting from the field to move back above .500 on the season and improve to 8-3 at home.

JAZZ 101, NETS 91: Donovan Mitchell returned from a two-game absence with 29 points, taking over down the stretch and leading Utah to a win at Brooklyn.

Mitchell showed no effects from his bruised ribs, scoring 12 points in the final 5:42 to help Utah seize control of a close game.

THUNDER 100, CAVALIERS 83: Russell Westbrook moved into a tie for third place on the NBA list for triple-doubles with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, in Oklahoma City’s home win.

Westbrook’s triple-double was his third this season – all in the last four games – and the 107th of his career, matching Jason Kidd and trailing only Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

NOTES

SPURS: Forward Pau Gasol has a stress fracture in his left foot, Coach Gregg Popovich said.

Gasol has been out with soreness in the foot but had recently been getting some work on the court.

Popovich gave no timetable for Gasol’s return.

SUNS: The Suns waived guard Isaiah Canaan, who appeared in 19 games, 15 as a starter at point guard this season, but his playing time diminished as Devin Booker recently took over the starting point guard spot.

BULLS: Guard Denzel Valentine had season-ending surgery to stabilize his left ankle. He is expected to return to full basketball activities in about six months.

TRADE: A person familiar with the deal said the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to trade veteran forward Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Alec Burks and two future second-round draft picks.

